Suspect in deadly South Monterey County car chase scheduled for first court appearance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The suspect in Tuesday's deadly car chase in Soledad will make his first appearance in court on Thursday.

The car chase from Greenfield to Soledad earlier this week ended with two injured police officials -- one of them was Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson -- and killed a pedestrian.

Court documents filed this week also identified the Greenfield officer who was injured in the incident as Officer B. Solis.

Paulo Cesar Alcaraz Ortiz is expected to be charged with murder by the Monterey County District Attorney's office as a result of the incident. He's also accused of evading police and facing charges for injuring the officer and police chief.

According to the court, Ortiz had multiple traffic violations in the last three years. He's been in court for not wearing a seat belt and speeding.

In October he was accused of running a stop sign, but none of these violations were as severe as Tuesday's incident.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will be live from the Monterey Courthouse tonight at 5 p.m. with all the details from the hearing.