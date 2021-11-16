POLICE: Pedestrian killed, Soledad Police Chief injured during chase

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) UPDATE: KION has learned one of the officers injured in a chase that ended in Soledad was Soledad Police Chief Damon Wasson.

Investigators on scene said Chief Wasson struck the car of a driver, head-on, who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon following a chase that started in Greenfield.

Wasson is one of two officers who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The pedestrian who was killed has not been identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A pedestrian was killed and two officers are injured after a police chase this morning from Greenfield to Soledad.

Greenfield Police said the suspect was seen driving erratically through the city. Officers say he may have been under the influence.

Police said the pursuit started in Greenfield. The driver jumped on the 101 Freeway north toward Soledad.

Investigators said the suspect drove into the downtown area and appeared to be trying to hit people walking in the area. The suspect drove into a shopping center and rammed a police vehicle, according to police. One Greenfield officer and one Soledad officer were injured.

The driver then hit and killed an older man who was walking near Nestles and Front Street, according to investigators. The suspect was arrested and police say he will be charged with murder.

Police are warning people to avoid the area. This is still an active investigation.