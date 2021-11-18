Salinas Police and community members trying to keep the ShotSpotter program in the city for another year

Sensors system around Salinas to help pick up gunfire, called ShotSpotter, is up for renewal in Salinas. The ShotSpotter was implemented in the city back in December of 2016 to increase police response time, save lives and make the community safer. The sensors can give officers specific locations from where a possible gunshot was heard.

On Thursday, Council's Police Citizen Advisory Committee held a meeting to recommend whether or not to accept funding for ShotSpotter for another year.

