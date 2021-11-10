Bradley Elementary library floods after years of maintenance issues

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) After years of dealing with issues in the building — the library at Bradley Elementary School has reached its breaking point.

The library was shut down in the winter of 2019, after black mold was found to be growing within the walls. Volunteers packed up all the books and moved them into the multipurpose room.

They were finally able to move the books back into the library in October, and less than a week later — the library flooded during last month's rain storm.

Parents at Bradley Elementary say almost 90% of the library's books have been lost due to water damage. They say the Pajaro Valley Unified School District has committed to replacing the books — but they're calling for more to be done to fix the building.

If the district replaces the books, they still won't have anywhere to house them.

