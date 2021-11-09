Gov. Gavin Newsom to make a first public appearance in two weeks in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Governer Gavin Newsom is scheduled to appear for the first time in nearly two weeks for the 2021 Economic Summit in Monterey. We will be live streaming from here at 11:40 a.m.

Newsom hasn't made a public appearance since got the coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Oct. 27. Newsom had been scheduled to attend the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland, but canceled because of "unspecified family obligations." The Associated Press said Newsom missing public events created speculation about his health, mostly from conservative political opponents on social media

According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson on Monday said the governor worked all last week at the Capitol. During the weekend, Newsom attended the wedding of Ivy Love Getty, a model and great-granddaughter of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

The 2021 Economic Summit in Monterey will feature a fireside chat with the California Governor and Lenny Mendoca from the California Foward's Leadership Council where they will touch on subjects like the state’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic and work to rebuild a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient economy for communities across California.

The summit will focus on: