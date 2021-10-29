Premiere Cinemas in Soledad officially opens

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) People who live in Soledad no longer have to drive all the way to Salinas to see the latest films on the big screen. Premiere Cinemas, the city's first movie theater in 30 years, has officially opened for business. Their first showing was scheduled for 12 p.m. on Friday.







Plans for a movie theater in Soledad began all the way back in 2004. Premiere Cinemas, which also has theaters in Hollister and Los Banos, took over the project in 2015.

After facing construction delays, the theater was officially set to open in 2020. But the pandemic put a wrench in those plans, as movie theaters across the globe were forced to close.

KION's Lisa Principi will have more on the economic impact this theater is expected to have on the city coming up tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.