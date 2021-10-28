Historic concrete bridge rails at Garrapata have seen the end of their life

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) State and County officials are grappling with the replacement of historic rails on Garrapata Bridge. The concrete rails date back to the 1930s. Bridges no longer meet safety standards, according to the Federal Highway Administration and Cal Trans.

Involved in the replacement of the rails are a number of agencies, including Cal Trans, Monterey County and the California Coastal Commission.

Six historic bridges are slated for retrofitting of deteriorated concrete bridge rails: Big Creek Bridge, Bixby Creek Bridge, Rocky Creek Bridge, Garrapata Creek Bridge, Granite Canyon Bridge and Malpaso Creek Bridge.

Garrapata Creek Bridge was constructed in 1931. The bridges are all eligile for listing on the National Register of Historic Places in California.

Rails along the bridges, most severely Garrapata, have been wore by the elements, with crack and exposed rebar.