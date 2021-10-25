Evacuation orders lifted for Santa Cruz County CZU burn scar area

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) - Santa Cruz County Officials have lifted all debris flow evacuation orders in and near the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar areas.

Officials say residents who have evacuated may return home immediately, but remind them to use extreme caution when returning to storm-damaged areas.

The County says public safety personnel will be evaluating storm damage including any possible debris flow.

The public is also being reminded to drive cautiously on wet roads and allow for extra travel time in order to get to your destinations safely.

It's being encouraged to report downed powerlines to PG&E by calling 911. As always, do not attempt to move or remove the downed powerlines yourself.

Check local conditions for unincorporated areas of the county at www.sccroadclosure.org.

For more information on emergency preparedness and debris flow risk, please visit: www.santacruzcounty.us/or3.aspx.

Residents in unincorporated areas can report hazardous road conditions to the

Department of Public Works at (831) 477-3999.

Residents may report evidence of significant debris flow on private property to (831) 454-2181 or by emailing OR3Staff@santacruzcounty.us.