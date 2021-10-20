Central Coast prepares to vaccinate children for COVID-19

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be made available for children ages 5 to 11.

The White House made the announcement on Wednesday that children will be able to get vaccinated at local pharmacies, with their pediatricians, and possibly at their schools.

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is still pending to receive approval by the FDA for emergency use.

