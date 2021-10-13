Del Rey Oaks Police catch person stealing checks from ATM

News

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION) Police arrested a suspect that has been stealing checks from ATM machines in Wells Fargo and Bank of America in Del Rey Oaks.

Del Rey Oaks patrol officers were able to get the suspect's license plate within 24 hours since the Wells Fargo in the city was targeted. Working with Kern County Sheriff's Office, officers were able to locate the suspect's car in the Bakersfield area and identify the primary suspect.

On Tuesday, detectives contacted the main suspect at his place in Bakersfield and took him into custody before transporting him to Monterey County for booking. According to police, the suspect made incriminating statements regarding all the banks that were targeted and he confessed to similar types of crimes in several other places. The main suspect's car that was used for all those thefts andburglaries was towed and impounded as evidence.

From Aug. 30 to Oct. 4, someone had been stealing checks from ATMs in multiple cities in California, starting south of Pismo Beach, going as far as San Mateo County. These cities managed to catch the suspect(s) on camera in Pacific Grove, Monterey, Morgan Hill, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Visalia, and Del Rey Oaks.

Pacific Grove Police looking for man accused of stealing checks from banks

The suspect(s) targetted Wells Fargo and Bank of America ATMs. Del Rey Oaks police has video showing the suspect(s) drilling the locking mechanism on the night deposit boxes at each location. According to police, the suspect would use a "fishing device" with adhesive at the end to stick to deposit envelopes that had cash and checks. Police said the main suspect used "look outs" during the incident and one appeared to have a distinctive tattoo on his arms and neck.