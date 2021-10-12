Skip to Content
Seaside approves permits for food trucks

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Soon people in Seaside will see more food trucks in the area after city council members approved permits to expand them.

Seaside City Council voted 5-0 to authorize the city to issue up to ten food truck permits and regulate fees, hours, and locations for food trucks.

City council is working out details for operating hours.

Back in February of this year, the city had passed a moratorium to approve any more permits. Currently there are only three operating trucks: Monterey Catering, PT Catering, and El Peregrino.

KION's Erika Bratton will have more on the feedback the city received to expand the number of food trucks available.

