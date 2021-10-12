Santa Cruz County asks residents to register for ‘CodeRED’ to receive emergency alerts, notifications

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1 will launch a drill of the county’s alert and warning system on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. The warning is intended to test the County’s alert and warning system.

CodeRED sends important messages to residents, businesses, and visitors within Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts.

In order to receive the alert, users need to register with CodeRED.

Ways to register:

Text SCR911 to 99411

Download the CodeRED app

Click here to enroll

Watch the video below to see how CodeRED works.

For more information on how to use CodeRED, visit the county website here.