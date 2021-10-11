Skip to Content
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher visits hometown in Santa Cruz County

SAN LORENZO VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher, Tyler Gilbert, visited his hometown over the weekend in Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office shared photos with the professional baseball player and San Lorenzo Vally High School alumn.

Gilbert became the 4th player in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start. Before being drafted to Arizona, Gilbert played for the Los Angeles Dodger and Philadelphia Phillies.

