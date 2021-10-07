Federal leaders and UFW reveal a new farmworker assistance program

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Several federal and local leaders will be in Salinas and Royal Oaks on Thursday to address the new pandemic assistance program for agricultural workers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced the creation of the Pandemic Response and Security Grant Program, or PRS, and the Farmworker and Food Worker Grant Program.

The PRS provides funding for food processors, distributors, farmers' markets and growers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. These funds will allow them to take steps to protect their workers.

While the grant program provides $700 million in funding to state agencies, tribal entities and nonprofit organizations seeking to provide support services for farm and food workers. Grants could be for $5 million or up to $50 million. Entities receiving these funds will then distribute the money to farm or food processing workers to go towards expenses in preventing exposure to COVID-19.

Stephanie Magallon is at the press conference with Congressman Jimmy Panetta, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Jenny Moffitt and UFW Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres. She'll have more information about the program tonight at 6 p.m.