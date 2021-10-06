‘Zodiac Killer’ has allegedly been identified

News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION) An independent cold case group called the Case Breakers identified Gary Poste to be the infamous Zodiac Killer, according to CBS affiliate KOVER.

The group claims to have found new evidence that links the killer to Poste, claiming the scar on Poste's forehead matches the scar on the Zodiac Killer's Sketch.

Even though they're not the official agency handling the case, Case Breakers said they are made up of a team of former law enforcement, journalists and military intelligence officers.

According to KOVER, FBI's San Francisco division said the Zodiac Killer case is still open and there's no new information to share.

Vallejo Police Department, which had sent two letters to a private for DNA analysis in 2018, didn't confirm or deny the validity of the report.

According to the FBI, five people were killed in the Bay Area in 1968 and 1969, and their deaths are attributed to the Zodiac Killer, though in a letter he claimed to have killed as many as 37 people.

The FBI never opened an investigation because it did not fall under federal jurisdiction, but law enforcement did go to the FBI for help with handwriting analysis, cryptanalysis and fingerprinting.

Read more about the FBI Statment here: FBI: Private citizens solve cipher attributed to ‘Zodiac Killer’

Poste died in 2018 according to KOVER.