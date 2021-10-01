Monterey Bay FC host first tryouts at CSUMB

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay Football Club hows their first-ever tryouts for 2022 season on Saturday and Sunday at Cal State University Monterey Bay's Otter Sports Complex. Over 70 players are expected to be participating including 20 local players from Salinas, Monterey, and Watsonville.

According to the club, it will hold a series of open tryouts before they announce their full roaster.

Monterey Bay FC announced their team colors in July and spent most of the summer setting up pop-up stands in different parts of the community. They've since invested millions into the venue which will hold up to 6,000 people, breaking ground last month in the new stadium to prepare for their first season in United Soccer League Championships.