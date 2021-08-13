Monterey Bay FC to hold open player tryouts for 2022 season

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Monterey FC announced that it is holding open player tryouts for its 2022 Inaugural Season.

According to the club, it will hold a series of open tryouts, but the first one will be held Oct. 2 and 3 on the CSUMB campus. More dates are still to be announced.

To participate, players need to be at least 16 years old by Oct. 1 and pay a registration fee of $95.

To register for tryouts, you can fill out the form online here. For more details or to ask questions, contact Frank Yallop at frank@montereybayfc.com.