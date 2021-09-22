The next step for California after the FDA approves Pfizer boosters

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday afternoon, the green light was given for emergency use authorization of a booster shot for people 65 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer booster shot for seniors and those at high risk - with an underlying health condition. People who work in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19 are also eligible. Now it moves to the state for further discussion.

Advisors to the FDA committee recommend the booster is given six month after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

KION’s Erika Bratten has more on the joint statement from The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and with other state health agencies surrounding the FDA approval. She is also looking at the recent case rate trends throughout the state and on the Central Coast.

That story tonight at 10pm on the Central Coast CW and 11pm on KION.