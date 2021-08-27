Investigators search for person accused of leaving anti-Semitic flyers on Aptos porches

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) Investigators in Santa Cruz County are looking for a person accused of leaving flyers with anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on front porches in the Aptos area.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the person in the picture they released was seen leaving the flyers on several front porches between 8 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, and they are trying to identify the person.

"In our community we celebrate diversity and inclusiveness, no one should have to wake up to hate literature on their doorstep. The Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for this in our community. Every person regardless of race, religion, orientation, preferences or otherwise deserves to feel welcomed," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the person pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.