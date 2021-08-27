Hollister police respond to report of suspicious man near high school

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police said a man has been arrested after officers received a report of a suspicious person.

At around 10:20 a.m., they responded to a report of a suspicious man pointing a stick near the high school.

When officers arrived, they found the man driving a white Jeep. They said he backed the Jeep into a parked car and refused to get out of the vehicle. After that, police said he led officers on a slow-speed chase heading towards the downtown area.

Eventually, officers were able to arrest the suspect near the intersection of Sally and South Streets.

Police believe the man may be under the influence. He is under evaluation and will need to be medically cleared before he is taken to jail.

Officers said no weapons were found in the Jeep, and they do not believe the students at the high school were in any "perceived danger."