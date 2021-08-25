Watsonville Police: $17,000 worth of cocaine, untraceable handgun found during search

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two people, including a 14-year-old, were arrested when police said cocaine and weapons were found while officers served a search warrant.

The incident started Sunday afternoon when a 14-year-old suspect got out of a car during a traffic stop and ran from officers, according to police. They said that while he was running away, he left two backpacks containing a loaded gun.

Officers continued the investigation and got a search warrant for the teen's home. During the search, officers said they found a quarter kilo of cocaine worth about $17,000 and a loaded, untraceable gun belonging to a 23-year-old suspect. The teen also reportedly had a concealed knife.

While officers served the search warrant, H.A. Hyde Elementary School was placed under a preventative lockdown that police said lasted less than 15 minutes.

The 23-year-old suspect was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and the 14-year-old was taken to Juvenile Hall.