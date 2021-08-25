Suspect arrested following several vandalism incidents at Watsonville Police Department

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department said officers have arrested a suspect who they believe was involved with vandalism incidents that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the police department.

The 42-year-old suspect was reportedly arrested shortly after police said he threw a large rock through the window of an office where three officers were meeting Tuesday morning. Police said the officers went towards the front of the department, and it was there that they found and arrested the suspect.

Police said he had more rocks in his sweater.

This was one of several recent vandalism incidents at the department. On Monday, police said two large office windows were shattered, and they are investigating whether this suspect was involved. Earlier in the month, police said the front lobby door was shot and shattered with a BB gun. A similar incident happened over the Fourth of July weekend when an office window was damaged.

Police said the incidents are still under investigation. The suspect was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on felony vandalism charges.