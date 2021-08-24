Workplace legalities after FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties will be discussing mandatory vaccination for all county employees now that the FDA has granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Hartnell Community College and the Monterey Bay Aquarium are considering the same for its staff and students.

Now that the vaccination has been fully approved is it legal for workplaces to start requiring vaccines?

Erika Bratten is speaking with lawyers about the legalities and whether or not counties' mandates for their employees are creating a domino effect for businesses to start rolling out their own requirements for both employees and perhaps even visitors. Watch her report tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION.