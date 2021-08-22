Multi-vehicle accident causes closure of Highway 25 Saturday night

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A multi-vehicle accident in San Benito County north of Hollister caused the closure of Highway 25 for a few hours Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a gray Mazda 3 was traveling northbound on State Route 25, just north of Flynn Road. The driver of the Mazda pulled to the shoulder to make a U-turn, and authorities say as the driver began to make that U-turn, a silver Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound broad-sided the Mazda 3.

CHP says the impact caused the Tahoe to travel into the southbound lanes where it collided head-on with a Honda Accord.

At least six people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Both lanes of Highway 25 are open again.