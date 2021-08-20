Skip to Content
SPCA Monterey County sends disaster response team members to Caldor Fire

A view of the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, California, grows to Grizzly Flats Area, Photo Date: August 17, 2021
CBS SF
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County said it is sending two skilled disaster response team members to help in the Caldor Fire area after receiving a call for mutual aid.

The team members will be going to help the El Dorado County Animal Services with field rescues and other disaster-related tasks. They expect to be there all next week.

While the River, Carmel and Dolan fires burned in Monterey County one year ago, the organization said it rescued, sheltered, helped and evacuated more than 1,400 areas.

