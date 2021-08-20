SPCA Monterey County sends disaster response team members to Caldor Fire

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County said it is sending two skilled disaster response team members to help in the Caldor Fire area after receiving a call for mutual aid.

The team members will be going to help the El Dorado County Animal Services with field rescues and other disaster-related tasks. They expect to be there all next week.

While the River, Carmel and Dolan fires burned in Monterey County one year ago, the organization said it rescued, sheltered, helped and evacuated more than 1,400 areas.