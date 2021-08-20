Injured Northern Pygmy owl rescued from Carmel Highlands

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County said a Northern Pygmy owl is recovering after an injury to one of his wings.

The organization said the owl was found lying on its back on the ground Wednesday in the Carmel Highlands. He had an injured wing and was unable to move, so the person who found him brought him to the SPCA Wildlife Center.

Wildlife Technicians are providing care, and they said the juvenile owl had a soft tissue injury on his right wing. He is now eating on his own, which they say is a good sign, and they hope to release him back into the wild after he recovers.

According to the SPCA, Northern Pygmy owls are one of the smallest in North America. When they are fully grown, they are only about 6 or 7 inches tall.