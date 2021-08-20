City of Watsonville to discuss potential water shortage declaration

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) During its next meeting on Tuesday, the Watsonville City Council is set to discuss the possibility of declaring a Stage Level 1 Water Supply Shortage.

California is experiencing a drought, and on July 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an emergency drought proclamation to include 9 additional counties, including Santa Cruz County. Newsom has also called on Californians to reduce water use by 15% compared to 2020.

According to the City Council, water agencies in Santa Cruz County and around the state are trying to conserve water to reduce more impact on water supplies in case the drought continues into 2022.

If the City Council decides to approve the water shortage declaration, Stage Level 1 would put the following into place:

Expansion of efforts to promote conservation, including more public information about water conservation and outreach programs.

Additional funding allocated to water conservation staffing, rebates and outreach programs.

More enforcement of landscape water use and approved water allowances.

Reduction of potable water supplement to reused water by 25%.

If the resolution declaring a water supply shortage is approved, staff also recommend setting up a 10% water reduction target.

Read the City Council's report below.