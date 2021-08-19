Several Central Coast transportation improvement projects receive funding from State

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The California Transportation Commission announced that it is providing $1.4 billion for projects intended to repair and improve transportation infrastructure, and several of the projects are on the Central Coast.

More than half of the funding, a total of $884 million, comes from Senate Bill 1, also known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“California continues to make significant investments in fixing our roads, highways, bridges and transit systems,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “SB 1 is critical to making these repairs and upgrades, while also supporting thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy.”

One of the transportation projects that is currently active receiving funding is in Watsonville. The City is set to receive $647,000 for bike and pedestrian safety education as part of the Safer Access to Pájaro Valley High School and Beyond.

Other infrastructure projects approved Thursday include:

$8 million for a Highway 68 pavement rehabilitation project near Pacific Grove and Monterey. The project is intended to extend the life of the roadway's pavement and prove safety and ride quality. Facilities will also be upgraded to ADA standards.

$3 million for a project to construct viaduct extension, retaining wall, roadway restoration and establishment of permanent erosion control on Highway 9 near Brookdale.

$12 million for a roundabout project at State Routes 25 and 156 near Hollister intended to improve safety and reduce the number and severity of crashes.

Every year, SB 1 provides $5 billion in funding for transportation split between the state and local agencies