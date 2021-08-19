Big rig catches fire, motorcyclists injured after crash on Highway 101

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Crews are at the scene of a crash involving four vehicles, including a big rig and motorcycle, on Highway 101 near Esperanza Road between Salinas and Chualar.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District said the big rig caught fire while the motorcycle was underneath it, but both riders were off it. The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclists are being transported to a local hospital with suspected moderate injuries.

The CHP says southbound traffic on Highway 101 is slow-moving and using the right shoulder.