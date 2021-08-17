Big Sur Marathon expected to return to Central Coast in 2022

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Organizers of the Big Sur International Marathon said the event is expected to return to the Central Coast in 2022 after two years of cancellations.

The marathon and other associated races are scheduled for April 22 to 24 of that year, and registration for the marathon will open at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2021.

The 2020 races were canceled after initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the year, organizers announced that all race operations would be suspended, including 2021 events, and they did not know when they would be able to begin planning again.

Confirmed 2020 entrants will have special priority and will have the opportunity to register for the 2022 races before the general public. They should expect an email on Aug. 23 with a registration link allowing them to register for the same event and distance they were registered for in 2020.

Organizers said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 guidance as the race weekend approaches, but currently, all runners will be expected to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the race day.