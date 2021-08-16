Residents reflect on one year anniversary of Central Coast wildfires

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) It has been one year since the River and CZU Lightning Complex fires started during a dry lightning storm, and residents living in the area where the River Fire burned are reflecting on that day.

The River Fire started on Aug. 16, 2020, and burned 48,088 acres near River Road outside Salinas. Thirty structures were destroyed, including homes, and four people were injured. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes during the fire, but it was finally fully contained on Sept. 4 of that year.

The CZU Lightning Complex burned a larger area, 86,509 acres, in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. 1,490 structures were destroyed, and most of them were homes in Santa Cruz County. One Santa Cruz County resident was killed in the fire. It was contained on Sept. 22, 2020.

KION's Melody Waintal is speaking with a family living at the ranch where a lightning strike started the River Fire. She will have a full report tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.