Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital re-implements protective measures amid rising COVID-19 cases

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Health officials at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital say they will be re-implementing protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community.

They have released a set of guidelines that must be followed by visitors:

Emergency Department:

Visitors will not be allowed in the Emergency Room.

If you're coming to the Emergency Department and believe you either have COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you must call the Emergency Department Hotline at (831)-636-2640. A staff member will arrange to meet with you in the parking lot.

Visitor restrictions:

Visitors will be restricted for hospital patients, with the exception made for end-of-life patients.

Skilled Nursing Facilities must continue to follow the California Department of Public Health's guidelines.

Patients in labor will only be limited to one support person.

Medical Records:

If you need to request medical records, you must call (831)-636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through a patient portal. You are asked not to come into the hospital for medical records.

Support Services Building:

The building is closed to the public.

Human Resources:

Applications will only be accepted online until further notice.

Business Office: