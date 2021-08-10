Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital re-implements protective measures amid rising COVID-19 cases
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Health officials at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital say they will be re-implementing protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community.
They have released a set of guidelines that must be followed by visitors:
Emergency Department:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the Emergency Room.
- If you're coming to the Emergency Department and believe you either have COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you must call the Emergency Department Hotline at (831)-636-2640. A staff member will arrange to meet with you in the parking lot.
Visitor restrictions:
- Visitors will be restricted for hospital patients, with the exception made for end-of-life patients.
- Skilled Nursing Facilities must continue to follow the California Department of Public Health's guidelines.
- Patients in labor will only be limited to one support person.
Medical Records:
- If you need to request medical records, you must call (831)-636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through a patient portal. You are asked not to come into the hospital for medical records.
Support Services Building:
- The building is closed to the public.
Human Resources:
- Applications will only be accepted online until further notice.
Business Office:
- The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice staff will still be available by phone to assist you, just call (831)-636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.
