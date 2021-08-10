Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:08 PM
Published 9:05 PM

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital re-implements protective measures amid rising COVID-19 cases

hazel20hawkins20memorial20hospital_1571248855033.png_39521146_ver1.0
KION 2020
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Health officials at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital say they will be re-implementing protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community.

They have released a set of guidelines that must be followed by visitors:

Emergency Department:

  • Visitors will not be allowed in the Emergency Room.
  • If you're coming to the Emergency Department and believe you either have COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you must call the Emergency Department Hotline at (831)-636-2640. A staff member will arrange to meet with you in the parking lot.

Visitor restrictions:

  • Visitors will be restricted for hospital patients, with the exception made for end-of-life patients.
  • Skilled Nursing Facilities must continue to follow the California Department of Public Health's guidelines.
  • Patients in labor will only be limited to one support person.

Medical Records:

  • If you need to request medical records, you must call (831)-636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through a patient portal. You are asked not to come into the hospital for medical records.

Support Services Building:

  • The building is closed to the public.

Human Resources:

  • Applications will only be accepted online until further notice.

Business Office:

  • The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice staff will still be available by phone to assist you, just call (831)-636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.
Central Coast / Coronavirus / Coronavirus essentials / Health / Local News / San Benito County / Top Stories

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content