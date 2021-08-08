Two Hollister residents killed in motorcycle collision Saturday

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Two residents from Hollister died after their motorcycle collided with a truck on State Route 152 on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol tells KION the crash happened at around 4 p.m. on the westbound lanes of SR 152 east of Carlton Road.

CHP says there was stop-and-go traffic on the westbound lanes during that time, with eastbound lanes clear.

The motorcycle, a 2002 Harley Davidson, was traveling westbound in traffic when CHP says, for an unknown reason, went into the eastbound, opposing lanes traveling west.

A Ford F-550 at some point collided with the motorcycle. The motorcycle overturned in the roadway and the ride and passenger were ejected.

The rider, a 43-year-old Hollister man, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 41-year-old Hollister woman, sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported to Watsonville Community Hospital, where she later died.

CHP says the driver of the Ford F-550, a 26-year-old Salinas man, sustained no injuries.