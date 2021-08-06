San Bernardino police wound 13-year-old who fired gunshot

News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) Police in San Bernardino have shot and injured a 13-year-old boy armed with a handgun who falsely claimed to have killed three people.

The boy was wounded Thursday afternoon at a cemetery after calling police and making the claim. A police statement says arriving officers spotted the teen and tried to talk to him even after he fired a shot. The statement says he was shot after pointing a gun at officers. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the boy had two guns and extra ammunition in a backpack.