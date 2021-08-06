Power restored to most Greenfield resident after second day of outages

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/6/2021 3 p.m. Power appears to have been restored to most Greenfield residents after a second day of power outages in the area, according to a PG&E outage map.

According to the map, only about 11 customers are still without power.

A spokesperson for PG&E tells KION that Friday's outage affected about 5,253 customers starting at around 6:45 p.m. The spokesperson said the cause of the outage was a wire down at the Los Ositos substation. She said they are still investigating what caused the damage to the line.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pacific Gas and Electric reports that more than 5,000 customers in the Greenfield area are without power Friday morning.

This comes just a day after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in the Soledad, Greenfield and King City areas.

Lights begin to come back on for southern Monterey County residents affected by power outages

The utility reports that the outage started shortly before 7 a.m., and power is expected to be restored at around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. On Thursday, a spokesperson said an outage in Greenfield was caused by something called arcing. The utility said that when there is enough dust and other particulates in the air near power lines, it can create an arc and cause damage to power lines.