Lights begin to come back on for southern Monterey County residents affected by power outages

Top Stories

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/5/2021 1 p.m. The lights are beginning to come back on for some southern Monterey County residents affected by power outages Thursday.

PG&E now reports that about 700 customers are without power in the Soledad area, and more than 4,500 customers are without power in Greenfield, King City and the area extending to the west.

Earlier today, about 2,000 customers in the Soledad area and more than 7,000 customers in Greenfield and the area extending west of it were without power.

Police said the Soledad outage was the result of 7 transformers being blown. In Greenfield, northbound Highway 101 at Espinosa Road has been closed for more than 2 hours due to wires down across the highway and a vegetation fire that started as a result.

UPDATE 8/5/2021 11 a.m. A power outage has grown from about 2,000 customers in the Soledad area to more than 7,000 customers in southern Monterey County, according to PG&E.

There are about 2,163 customers without power in the Soledad area, and police say about 80% of the city is without power. According to police, the outages are the result of 7 transformers being blown. They also report multiple power poles damaged and lines down.

In the Greenfield area and south to almost King City, about 5,706 customers are without power as of about 10:20 a.m. PG&E said the cause of the outage is still unknown and power is expected to be restored at around 2 p.m. Northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at Espinosa Road due to power lines in the roadway and a vegetation fire.

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 closed near Greenfield

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, more than 5,200 customers are without power.

PREVIOUS STORY: More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power Thursday morning as the city of Soledad is experiencing widespread outages.

Soledad Police are saying the outages are due to at least 7 transformers being blown. Police are also reporting multiple power poles are damaged and lines are down.

Police are asking residents to avoid the following areas as PG&E crews investigate and restore power:

280 3rd St/Palm Ave.

148 Main/Soledad St.

Ticino/Soledad St.

1200 block Walker Drive

1141 Palm Ave.

700 Cordoba St.

1300 blk. of Walker Drive

It was just Friday when widespread outages impacted south Monterey County, including Soledad.

Residents there say it's something that they've had to prepare for due to it becoming an ongoing issue.