PG&E reports power outage in southern Monterey County for second day in a row

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric reports that more than 5,000 customers in the Greenfield area are without power Friday morning.

This comes just a day after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in the Soledad, Greenfield and King City areas.

The utility reports that the outage started shortly before 7 a.m., and power is expected to be restored at around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation. On Thursday, a spokesperson said an outage in Greenfield was caused by something called arcing. The utility said that when there is enough dust and other particulates in the air near power lines, it can create an arc and cause damage to power lines.