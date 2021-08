News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Classic Car Week is kicking off this weekend with a classic car show on Alvarado Street in Monterey on Friday.

There will be about 30 classic race cars on the street for passersby to look at.

Police will also be on the ready in case any speeders come by.

KION's Josh Kristianto will have more at 5 and 6 p.m.