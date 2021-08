News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of an inmate at the Monterey County Jail Friday morning.

The sheriff's office has identified the inmate as Thomas Pollacci, who was convicted on rape charges.

According to Chief Deputy John Thornburg, Pollacci's death is being investigated as a suicide after he was found hanging in his cell.

