Sheriff’s Office releases identity of field worker killed in hit and run crash

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified a field worker who was hit and killed early Wednesday morning in a field outside of Salinas.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Luis Martinez Cimientos of Salinas.

The CHP is looking for the driver of the van that reportedly hit and killed him near Armstrong Road and McFadden Road. A witness told investigators that the man was hit by a gray minivan that left the area after the crash happened.

CHP is asking anyone who was in the area around 5:55 a.m. or saw a van traveling south on McFadden Road at that time to please contact them immediately.

You can do so by calling CHP's 24/7 hotline at 831-796-2160