Field worker struck and killed by van in hit and run collision

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP Monterey is looking for the driver of a van that struck and killed an individual working in a field just outside of Salinas early Wednesday morning.

CHP says the incident happened in the area of Armstrong Road and McFadden Road. It's an area surrounded by agriculture land.

A witness to the incident reports to CHP that the 28-year-old Salinas resident was struck by a gray mini van. The vehicle did not stop after hitting the worker and fled the scene as soon as the crash happened.

The only description so far from CHP and from the witness was that it was a gray mini van.

CHP is asking anyone who was in the area around 5:55 a.m. or saw a van traveling south on McFadden Road at that time to please contact them immediately.

You can do so by calling CHP's 24/7 hotline at 831-796-2160