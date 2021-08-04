Judge’s tentative ruling says Newsom may link recall to GOP

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) A judge has indicated she is likely to allow California Gov. Gavin Newsom to refer to the recall against him as a Republican effort in the state's official voter guide.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl's tentative ruling, issued Wednesday, sides with Newsom. But she said after hearing arguments in court that she will issue a final ruling by Thursday.

Republicans who led the petition drive want her to stop Newsom from referring to the effort as a Republican recall and power grab and an abuse of the state's recall laws.

Registered voters will get a copy of the guide this month before the Sept. 14 election.