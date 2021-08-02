Where to find National Night Out events on the Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) An annual community event held around the country is returning to the Central Coast this year.

National Night Out usually takes place in neighborhoods around the country on the first Tuesday in August, though some areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October, and the events are intended to bring neighbors and police together in a positive way.

Several events are scheduled around the Central Coast, but one of them has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Seaside

On Aug. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m., Seaside police will host an event on City Hall's lawn at the corner of Canyon Del Rey Blvd. and Harcourt Ave. The event will include a showcase of public safety vehicles, representatives from local organizations, live music, activities, raffles and food.

At 7 p.m., the Monterey County Health Department will hold a free vaccination clinic.

Salinas

On Aug. 3 starting at 4 p.m., Salinas police plan to visit neighborhoods throughout the city. Neighborhoods interested in hosting a block party are asked to contact Neighborhood Services Coordinator Karina Silva at karinas@ci.salinas.ca.us or 831-758-7166. You can also contact Sgt. Steve Sparks at stephens@ci.salinas.ca.us or 831-758-7271.

Soledad

The City of Soledad and the Soledad Police Department will host an event from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Soledad Community Center & Rotary Park. It is set to include food and family activities.

Hollister

Hollister police will be hosting an event that will include food, games, music and raffle prizes on Aug. 3 at the Veteran's Memorial Building. The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Police will be at the event and partner with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, San Benito County Probation, AMR and Hollister Fire.

Aptos

Officers with the California Highway Patrol in Santa Cruz County will be hosting a National Night Out event at the Aptos Pines Mobile Home Park starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Watsonville

The Watsonville Police Department has decided to hold its National Night Out event on Oct. 5 this year. Usually, the events include block parties, festivals or cookouts with safety demonstrations and events for youth. The department said a list of participating neighborhoods is in the works and will be available once it is finalized.

Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Police Department announced Friday that it would postpone its National Night Out event to sometime this fall due to concerns about the Delta Variant. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 3 and was expected to include activities for kids, games, crafts, K-9 demos, popcorn and Zootopia.

