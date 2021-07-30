Santa Cruz Police Department postpones National Night Out event due to COVID-19 concerns

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department announced Friday that it is postponing its National Night Out Movie & Family Event due to concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 3, but they said it will now be rescheduled for sometime in Fall 2021. It was expected to include activities for kids, games, crafts, K-9 demos, popcorn and Zootopia.

"While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand the steps we must take to help keep our community, partners, and staff safe... Rescheduling this popular event enables us to provide the experience that our community, partners, and employees expect and deserve in a safe environment," police wrote in the announcement.

Police expected more than 600 people to attend the event.