Salinas police ask for help as investigation continues into homicide on Tuscany Way

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are asking the public for information as they investigate a deadly shooting that happened on Tuscany Way last month.

On June 26 at about 9:40 p.m., police said they responded to a report of a victim of a shooting and found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Despite the fact that a party was going on at the time of the shooting with many people present, police said they have received little information about what happened.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Alex Zamora at 831-758-7148.