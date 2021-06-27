Salinas Police Department open homicide investigation into fatal shooting of young man
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department has opened a homicide investigation into the shooting death of a young man on Tuscany Way Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Tuscany Way around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night, where they found the 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Although there was a party going on at the time of the incident, police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Alex Zamora at 831-758-7148.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at 831-775-4222.
