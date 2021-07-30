Local concerns over another shutdown heat up as Delta variant spreads

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across the country, sending up cases and hospitalizations mainly among the unvaccinated, local concerns about what that will mean for the fall are becoming more palpable.

Delta variant COVID-19 cases have popped up here on the Central Coast, where local health departments are tracking the prevalence among those who are hospitalized.

According to CBS News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already stated that "the war has changed" against COVID-19. An internal report also suggests the CDC believes the Delta variant could be as contagious as Chickenpox.

