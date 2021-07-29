Tomato shortage due drought could hike up prices of the crop

News

CENTRAL COAST Calif. (KION) The drought is impacting farmers across the west. In California, tomato growers experiencing a shortage.

The low inventory could lead to higher costs in the crop, which ultimately means you could be paying more for some of your favorite foods, like pizza and pasta dishes. This could also impact your pockets when going out to eat at restaurants.

