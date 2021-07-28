SPCA Monterey County hosts adoption event for adult cats

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County announced that it will be waiving all adoption fees for some of its cats through Sunday.

The adoption event applies to all cats aged one year or older, and the SPCA hopes it will help them find their furr-ever homes.

“Right now, with dozens of playful kittens available for adoption, adult cats can sometimes get overshadowed,” says Beth Brookhouser, SPCA Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “This event helps shine a light on our wonderful adult cats patiently waiting for their new homes.”

The SPCA is located at 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, and adoption hours are held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoptions include a spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, an ID tag, a health evaluation and more.

For more information, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. You can see some of the pets available for adoption here.