Sexual predator to be released in Monterey County under supervision

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A sexual predator considered to be violent is being released under supervision from Liberty Healthcare. The courts have approved property in Bradley, Calif. for Jorge Rubio, but if he violates his conditions of release, Rubio could return to the state hospital.

He will also be subject to GPS monitoring, travel restrictions, relevant stay away orders, curfews, polygraph tests, random visits and searches, computer and social media supervision, continued sex offender treatment, and drug and alcohol treatment and monitoring.

Rubio was convicted of multiple sex offenses involving children in the 1980s and 1990s, for which a jury designated him a "sexually violent predator." After his prison sentence in 2006, Rubio was transferred to Coalinga State Hospital where he remains today.

In December 2019, the hospital concluded that Rubio "is unlikely to re-offend while under supervision and treatment in the community." The following year, the court held a hearing in September 2020 to hear the state hospitals and Liberty Healthcare's recommendations. The DA's office objected to Rubio's release, however, the court followed the hospital's recommendation and granted his supervised release.

Liberty Healthcare proposed a community placement in southern Monterey and the courts initiated a series of public comment hearings in April 2021. Despite dozens of written concerns from community members, the court approved the property for Rubio's release and a representative from Liberty Healthcare will be transporting him there by the end of July.